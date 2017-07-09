Driver facing charges after collision in Etobicoke
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 6:26AM EDT
One person is facing charges after a collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
According to police, the crash occurred on The East Mall, near Rathburn Road, sometime before 2:30 a.m.
Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision did not remain at the scene but was later located.
That driver is facing charges including impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene.
No serious injuries were reported.