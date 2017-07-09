

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is facing charges after a collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred on The East Mall, near Rathburn Road, sometime before 2:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision did not remain at the scene but was later located.

That driver is facing charges including impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene.

No serious injuries were reported.