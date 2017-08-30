Driver facing charges after SUV slams into front of Rexdale home
A SUV that crashed into the front of a home on Silverstone Drive early Wednesday morning is shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 6:06AM EDT
A driver is facing charges after a SUV slammed into the front of a residence in Rexdale overnight.
Police say that the vehicle crashed into the exterior of a brick townhouse on Silverstone Drive near Albion and Martin Grove roads shortly after midnight, causing “significant damage” to the building.
There were people inside the home at the time; however none of them sustained any injuries as a result. The male driver, meanwhile, sustained minor injuries
Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision.