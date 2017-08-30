

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver is facing charges after a SUV slammed into the front of a residence in Rexdale overnight.

Police say that the vehicle crashed into the exterior of a brick townhouse on Silverstone Drive near Albion and Martin Grove roads shortly after midnight, causing “significant damage” to the building.

There were people inside the home at the time; however none of them sustained any injuries as a result. The male driver, meanwhile, sustained minor injuries

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision.