

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling in the wrong direction along Bloor Street West on Tuesday is facing charges in connection with the fatal crash.

The driver was travelling westbound in the eastbound passing lane near Kennedy Park Road at around 4 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound Kia Rio, causing that vehicle to then collide with another vehicle driven by an 84-year-old man.

A 38-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was travelling in the wrong direction, was then rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

John Coakley, 31, of Ajax, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death. He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.