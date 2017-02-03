

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot after crashing into a guardrail on Black Creek Drive, veering across two lanes of traffic and slamming into a tree.

The stolen vehicle was travelling southbound on Black Creek Drive near Lawrence Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Police say that officers attempted to locate the driver with the assistance of the K9 unit but were unable to do so.

An investigation is ongoing.