Driver flees scene after stolen vehicle crashes through guardrail and hits tree in west end
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 6:12AM EST
Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot after crashing into a guardrail on Black Creek Drive, veering across two lanes of traffic and slamming into a tree.
The stolen vehicle was travelling southbound on Black Creek Drive near Lawrence Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. when the accident occurred.
Police say that officers attempted to locate the driver with the assistance of the K9 unit but were unable to do so.
An investigation is ongoing.