Driver flees scene on foot after multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:25PM EDT
Police say that one driver fled the scene on foot after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Dufferin Street north of Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 4 p.m.
It is not clear whether any injuries have been reported.
Dufferin Street is currently closed at Major Mackenzie Drive due to the investigation. Police say they have a heavy presence in the area.