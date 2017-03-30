

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that one driver fled the scene on foot after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Dufferin Street north of Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

It is not clear whether any injuries have been reported.

Dufferin Street is currently closed at Major Mackenzie Drive due to the investigation. Police say they have a heavy presence in the area.