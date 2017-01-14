

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene on foot following a two-vehicle crash in the city’s Weston neighbourhood shortly after midnight.

According to reports from the scene, a car driven by the suspect collided with a van at Jane Street and MacDonald Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. The car then reportedly left the roadway and went into a

nearby parking lot, at which point the driver fled.

Police have confirmed to CP24 that they are investigating the incident as a fail-to-remain; however no information has been released about the suspect at this time.

Police say they are working to determine whether the suspect was the registered owner of the vehicle.