Driver flees scene on foot after vehicle slams into retaining wall in midtown Toronto
A vehicle that was involved in a fail-to-remain collision near Oriole Parkway and College View Avenue is shown. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:34AM EST
Police say that a driver fled the scene on foot after a single-vehicle crash in midtown Toronto early Friday morning.
The vehicle was travelling in the northbound lanes of Oriole Parkway at around 2:45 a.m. when it hit a parked car near College View Avenue and slammed into a retaining wall.
No injuries were reported as a result.
Police are continuing to investigate.