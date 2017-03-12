

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a driver fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

According to police, an SUV was travelling in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue area when it veered off the roadway, hit the curb and rolled over at around 5:50 a.m.

Police say that the driver fled the scene following the crash and may have gotten into a taxi.

Witnesses have reported that the driver was bleeding from the forehead at the time, police say.

There was one other passenger in the SUV, however it is not clear whether or not that person also fled.

Police say that they are investigating whether or not alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.