

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a three-vehicle collision in the downtown core that left a pedestrian with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

The accident happened near King Street and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Police say that one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran over a pedestrian while fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.