Driver flees the scene after vehicle strikes pedestrian in downtown core
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 9:44AM EDT
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a three-vehicle collision in the downtown core that left a pedestrian with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning.
The accident happened near King Street and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m.
Police say that one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran over a pedestrian while fleeing the scene.
The pedestrian was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.