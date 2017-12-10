

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after they say a driver in the Morningside Heights neighbourhood flipped their vehicle onto its side, dislodged a gas line to a home, and then fled the area.

The incident occurred near Morningside and Finch avenues early Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision left the roadway, flipped onto its side and struck a gas line connected to a house.

The female driver reportedly fled the scene and may have been picked up by a white Mercedes Benz.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Morningside Avenue were shut down for the police investigation but all lanes have subsequently reopened.