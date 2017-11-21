Driver found not guilty after pedestrian killed in 2015 crash
Gideon Fekre during his sentencing on Nov. 21, 2017. (Sketch by John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 7:07PM EST
TORONTO - A driver who swerved his vehicle onto a Toronto sidewalk, killing a pedestrian, has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Gideon Fekre had told court that he got distracted when a water bottle fell to the floor of his vehicle, and in a reflex he looked down at it.
When his vehicle went off the road, it struck and killed 31-year-old Kristy Hodgson, who was walking her dogs at the time.
A judge read out the verdict in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday afternoon, saying that while it's not a reasonable decision to pick up a bottle while driving, it was more of a momentary lapse of judgment.