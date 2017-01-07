Driver in life-threatening condition after Brampton crash
Peel police cruisers attend the scene of a serious collision in Brampton Monday March 21, 2016. (@PeelPoliceMedia /Twitter)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 8:48AM EST
A male driver is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday night.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Sandalwood Parkway near Highway 10 at around 7:30 p.m.
The injured party was taken to a trauma centre.
The cause of the collision is not immediately clear.
Members of the Peel police accident reconstruction team were on scene late Friday night.