Driver injured after car collides with TTC guardrail downtown
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a TTC guardrail. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 6:14AM EST
One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a TTC guardrail downtown.
It happened near Lower Spadina north of Queens Quay shortly after midnight.
One person was taken to a trauma centre for treatment following the crash.
The age and gender of the victim has not been released.