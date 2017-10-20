Driver, passenger flee scene on foot after vehicle knocks over light pole on Jane St.
A vehicle that slammed into a light pole on Jane Street early Friday morning is shown. The driver and their passenger fled the scene on foot following the accident. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 5:40AM EDT
A driver and their passenger both fled the scene on foot after a vehicle slammed into a light pole in the city’s west end in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police say the vehicle was heading southbound on Jane Street near Trethewey Drive at around 3 a.m. when the accident occurred.
The pole was toppled by the force of the impact and ended up across a southbound lane on Jane Street.
Traffic is currently blocked southbound at Trethewey Drive as a result.
Police say that it is unclear whether or not alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.
No suspect descriptions have been released.