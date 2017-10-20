

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver and their passenger both fled the scene on foot after a vehicle slammed into a light pole in the city’s west end in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the vehicle was heading southbound on Jane Street near Trethewey Drive at around 3 a.m. when the accident occurred.

The pole was toppled by the force of the impact and ended up across a southbound lane on Jane Street.

Traffic is currently blocked southbound at Trethewey Drive as a result.

Police say that it is unclear whether or not alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

No suspect descriptions have been released.