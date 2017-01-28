

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are facing charges after a vehicle sped away from police in the city’s Long Branch neighbourhood early Saturday morning and then subsequently crashed into a pole in Mississauga.

Police say that officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Twenty Ninth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard when its driver refused to pull over.

The vehicle then continued westbound before crashing into a pole near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dixie Road a short time later.

Police say they were three people in the vehicle at the time, though only two of them have been charged.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while being pursued by a police officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

A 26-year-old woman was also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police say they do not have any information about injuries resulting from the crash.