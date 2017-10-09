

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton this morning.

Peel police say the crash occurred near Torbram Road and Williams Parkway at around 10 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with what paramedics have described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s.

The area is shut down as police investigate the collision.