

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A transport truck driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle flipped over on Highway 427 Monday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401 shortly before 9 a.m.

Peel Paramedic Services said the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was conscious and alert when transported.

The southbound and northbound off-ramps to Highway 401 westbound have been closed because of the rollover.

It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to flip over on its side.

It appeared to be hauling a load of wood skids.