

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver will face charges for impaired operation of a vehicle after slamming into a home in Scarborough late Thursday night.

The accident happened on White Heather Boulevard near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash while his passenger sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics say that the resident of the home were not harmed in the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been determined.