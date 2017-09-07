

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Durham Regional Police officer fired several shots at a suspect who allegedly drove a vehicle at the officer in an attempt to flee police in Toronto’s Stockyards District on Thursday morning.

Investigators say that sometime before 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Durham Regional Police officers from the offender management unit were following a suspect on St. Clair Avenue West.

At 11:20 a.m., officers managed to box the suspect’s vehicle in near Symes Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

In an attempt to flee, the suspect allegedly drove towards an officer standing near the vehicle.

The officer fired several shots at the suspect vehicle and was struck in the arm by the vehicle as it passed.

The suspect got away and has not been seen since.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.

The officer who was struck was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Investigators contacted the Special Investigations Unit and Toronto police as a precaution, and both services have begun probing the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 4350, or Toronto police at 416-808-2222.