

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say officers called to the scene of a crash in High Park early Thursday morning stumbled upon drugs and a firearm inside the totaled vehicle.

According to police, at around 3:45 a.m. a 27-year-old man backed his Toyota Camry out of a parking lot at a high speed and ended up reversing into a fence and bushes before striking a tree near Colborne Lodge Drive.

When police arrived on scene, the man was charged with impaired driving and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say officers discovered drugs and a firearm inside the vehicle.

It is not clear what prompted the man to speed out of the parking lot in reverse, police say.

The Toronto Police Service's forensic unit is heading to the scene to process the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.