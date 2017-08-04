

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that drugs may be to blame for the death of a man who collapsed in the elevator of a downtown condominium building early Friday morning.

Police were called to the building near Adelaide and Widmer streets at around 6 a.m. for a medical situation.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, the victim was in an elevator with a friend when he collapsed.

Douglas-Cook said that another person who came upon the scene attempted to revive the man with CPR but was unsuccessful in their efforts. The man was then rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I did speak to investigators and they’re looking at the possibility of drugs being involved in this situation,” Douglas-Cook said. “We’re obviously speaking to people in the building and trying to find some witnesses who can maybe give us some clarity about what exactly happened that led to this person’s unfortunate situation.”

Surge in fatal overdoses

There was a total of 24 overdoses in the city between Thursday and Saturday of last week, four of which were fatal.

The alarming uptick in overdoses then continued on Tuesday when two women were found dead in an Etobicoke apartment, prompting Mayor John Tory to request an emergency meeting with the city’s medical officer of health and first responders.

Though Douglas-Cook said that it is too early to confirm whether or not the man found in the elevator on Friday morning had in fact suffered an overdose, she said that there has been some “unfortunate outcomes” when it comes to drugs of late.

She said that police continue to investigate at the scene and are working to determine which unit the victim came from.

“There isn’t a lot that we know at this point unfortunately,” she said.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 20s but police are withholding his identify pending notification of next-of-kin.