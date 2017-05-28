Dummy hand grenade found in car on bridge at Sault Ste. Marie border
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 3:54PM EDT
Police in Sault Ste. Marie closed that city’s border crossing into the United States after an inert replica hand grenade was found in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Officers said they were called to the Canadian side of the border in the city at 2:20 p.m. after CBSA officers located what they believed at first could be an explosive device while conducting a secondary search of a vehicle.
The International Bridge was been closed to traffic in both directions while bomb squad officers complete an investigation.
At 3:40 p.m., police said they had determined the device was an inert replica grenade.
The item poses no threat to public safety.
The bridge was opened a short time later.
It is not known if anyone will face charges in relation to the discovery.