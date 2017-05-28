

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Sault Ste. Marie closed that city’s border crossing into the United States after an inert replica hand grenade was found in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the Canadian side of the border in the city at 2:20 p.m. after CBSA officers located what they believed at first could be an explosive device while conducting a secondary search of a vehicle.

The International Bridge was been closed to traffic in both directions while bomb squad officers complete an investigation.

At 3:40 p.m., police said they had determined the device was an inert replica grenade.

The item poses no threat to public safety.

The bridge was opened a short time later.

It is not known if anyone will face charges in relation to the discovery.