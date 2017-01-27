

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a dump truck with an elevated bucket brought down power wires in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Police say the truck was travelling on Steeles Avenue near Silver Star Boulevard at around 5:40 a.m. when the accident happened.

The live wires were sparking at the scene and a number of people were temporarily held on a TTC bus due to safety concerns, police say.

Steeles Avenue was closed between Silver Star Boulevard and the nearby GO train tracks, however the road reopened at 8:40 a.m.