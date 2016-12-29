

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 were closed at Keele Street for several hours on Thursday after a dump truck struck the Highway 400 overpass.

According to police, the box of the dump truck was raised as the vehicle went under the overpass at around 1 p.m.

The box then struck the overpass and ended up detaching from the vehicle and spewing debris over the express lanes in the process.

Engineers from the Ministry of Transportation were sent to the scene to assess the damage to the overpass.

The lanes were then reopened at around 4:45 p.m.