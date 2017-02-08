

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Durham region are investigating after a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the victim was found in an apartment building on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m.

The male victim was rushed to hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known.

Photographs from the scene show several paramedics and police officers tending to a victim outside a residential building.

The Canine Unit was also photographed at the scene.

A suspect description was not provided.