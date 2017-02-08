Durham police investigating after man shot in Oshawa
A victim is seen on a stretcher following a shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon. (Colin Williamson)
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 4:08PM EST
Police in Durham region are investigating after a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the victim was found in an apartment building on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m.
The male victim was rushed to hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known.
Photographs from the scene show several paramedics and police officers tending to a victim outside a residential building.
The Canine Unit was also photographed at the scene.
A suspect description was not provided.