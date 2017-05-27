

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Durham are investigating the region’s sixth homicide of 2017 after a 21-year-old man was killed during a “disturbance” in Beaverton on Friday night.

In a news release issued by investigators Saturday, police say officers were called to a disturbance in the downtown area of Beaverton at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived on scene, a 21-year-old man had collapsed on Dundas Street. He was rushed to a hospital in Orillia but later died.

Officers also received information about a second male victim who had suffered a stab wound during the incident and police later located an injured 35-year-old man. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Regional Police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation with the assistance of the forensic identification unit and members of North Division.

Police have not yet identified the victim and say next-of-kin are currently being notified.

The man's cause of death has not been released and investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Dennis or Det. Mamers at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.