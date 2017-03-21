

Some schools within the Durham District School Board will have new class times next year, as the board seeks to save money on student transportation by staggering the timing of opening bells.

On Monday night the board voted in favour of changing the start times at 28 schools. A total of 18 schools will see their start time changed by 10 minutes or less while six schools will see their start time changed by 15 to 25 minutes and four schools will see their start times changed by 30 to 45 minutes.

According to board officials, the move will generate about $1.9 million dollars in annual savings by allowing 48 school buses to be taken off the road. Those 48 buses can be taken off the road because most other buses will now be able to complete two routes instead of just one, board officials say. Board officials also contend that the changes will also translate into an additional 1,600 students being eligible to take a school bus.

Not everyone is happy about the change.

At Eagle Ridge Public School in Ajax, where the start time will change from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., several parents told CP24 on Tuesday that they will have to incur additional childcare costs as a result of the late start time.

“Thirty minutes in itself is not a big deal but over the course of a year it will have a huge impact on not only my kids but lots of other kids as well,” parent Andy Lubczynski said. “I have heard first hand from parents at this school who will have to fork out upwards of $10,000 in additional childcare costs because they are going to be forced now to find before school care. That is a huge concern.”

In addition to expressing concerns over added childcare costs, Lubczynski said that he is worried that the start time changes will also mean that some nearby schools will have identical opening and closing bells, potentially bringing about traffic chaos.

Meanwhile, DDSB Chair Michael Barrett has said that there are “winners and losers” with the changes. He said that parents seem to be “equally divided.”

There are about 131 schools that make up the DDSB.

Here is a full list of the 28 schools affected:

Ajax

Carruthers Creek PS - 10 minutes later

J Clarke Richardson CI - 10 minutes earlier (at end of day only)

Ajax HS - 10 minutes later, shorten lunch by 5 minutes

Pickering HS - 15 minutes earlier

Eagle Ridge PS - 30 minutes later

Whitby

Julie Payette PS - 5 minutes earlier

Meadowcrest PS - 10 minutes later

Pringle Creek PS - 10 minutes later

John Dryden PS - 20 minutes later

Sinclair SS - 25 minutes later

Donald A Wilson SS - 30 minutes earlier

Oshawa

Coronation PS - 10 minutes later

Eastdale CVI - 10 minutes later

O’Neill CVI - 10 minutes earlier

Sunset Heights PS - 10 minutes earlier

Walter E Harris PS - 10 minutes earlier

Pickering

Altona PS - 10 minutes earlier

Gandasetiagon PS - 10 minutes later

Bayview Heights PS - 25 minutes later

Pine Ridge SS - 20 minutes earlier

Scugog

RH Cornish PS - 10 minutes later

Porty Perry HS - 5 minutes later

Greenbank PS - 20 minutes earlier

SA Cawker PS - 45 minutes later

Uxbridge