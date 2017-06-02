

Web Staff, CP24.com





If you’re getting around the city this weekend, there are a number of major road closures and transit disruptions that you need to know about. Here’s a list:

All weekend:

TTC

Line 1 will be shut down both ways between Sheppard West (formerly Dowsnview) and St. George stations for signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during the closure. The TTC is advising people to use east-west surface bus routes to access the Yonge section of line 1 south of Lawrence Avenue.

Construction

The city says there is a significant amount of construction work that could affect traffic this weekend across the city.

Saturday

Dundas West Fest

Dundas Street West will be closed in both directions from Lansdowne Avenue to Ossington Avenue from 8 a.m. on June 3 to 2 a.m. on June 4 for the Dundas West Fest.

Pape Village Summerfest

Pape Avenue will be closed in both directions from Mortimer Avenue to Gamble Avenue on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Pape Village Summerfest.

Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest

Broadview Avenue will be closed in both directions from south of Queen Street East to the north side of the public lane on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest.

Sunday

Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway

The Don Valley parkway and the Gardiner Expressway will both be shut down for part of Sunday in order to accommodate the Becel Heart&Stroke Ride for Heart.

At 2 a.m., the Don Valley Parkway will be completely closed from the Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road, and the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway. There will also be road closures in the area surrounding Exhibition Place.

Lake Shore Boulevard is an alternative route for motorists to use instead of the Gardiner Expressway. Alternative routes to use instead of the Don Valley Parkway are Leslie Street, Don Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue.