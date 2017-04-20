

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The northbound and southbound Don Valley Parkway ramps to the Bayview/Bloor ramp are closed due to a two-vehicle collision this morning.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene that five people were hospitalized following the collision and while investigators are currently waiting for an update on their conditions, their injuries appear to be minor.

"Until we get further confirmation from the hospitals, we are holding the scene so we can expect this area to be closed for some time until that determination is made," Stibbe said.

"We’ve had a two-vehicle rollover. The one vehicle, as you can see, is demolished."

Police also confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved has been arrested for an alcohol-related offence.

Stibbe said it is not clear when the area will reopen to traffic.

"Anyone trying to get down the Don Valley Parkway... Richmond is backed up extremely heavily as is the Lake Shore off-ramp to the Don Roadway," Stibbe warned motorists.

"So as you can imagine getting to the downtown core is going to be heavily delayed."