

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The entire Don Valley Parkway, TTC's Line 3 and a pair of GO train lines are closed this weekend due to spring maintenance.

The busy highway will be shut down between the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 401 from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, about 200 workers will be completing a range of maintenance activities.

Some of the work includes:

Resurfacing 14.3 lane kilometres of roadway

Cleaning and repair of 600 catch basins and flushing and inspection of culverts

Inspection and repair of 30 overhead signs

Guiderail repair involving about 850 metres of guiderail

Structural inspection of 17 bridges

Shoulder re-grading to restore drainage at several locations

Sign maintenance for entire length of roadway

Installation of 31 exit numbering signs

The city says that it will implement timing changes on traffic signals to expedite the flow of traffic on nearby routes during the closure.

Though the closure has ended earlier than expected in some previous years, it remains unclear that could happen this time around.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of their first round playoff series at 7 p.m. on Sunday night, creating the potential for gridlock should the highway remain closed.

“We are always trying to expedite the opening ahead of schedule,” Direction of Transportation Services Kyp Perikleous told CP24 on Friday morning. “We can’t promise it – there is a substantial amount of work that has to be undertaken – but if the opportunity presents itself absolutely.”

Transit closures

The closure of the DVP isn’t the only thing that may make getting around the city difficult this weekend.

There is no weekend service on the Scarborough RT due to planned track work and GO Transit will be replacing its Barrie train service with buses due to construction at Maple GO Station.

Service on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East line will also be reduced to hourly as of 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate construction at Guildwood GO Station. Regular service will resume Monday morning.

“We will get you home but you have to plan ahead so you know what to expect,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Friday morning. “With the DVP closed, transit is still your best option.”