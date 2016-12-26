

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Freezing rain fell throughout the northern part of the GTA on Monday morning, snarling traffic in areas where roads were covered with a thin sheet of ice.

Meteorologists said the that freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures increase dramatically later in the day.

The high temperature for Monday is now projected to be 11 C.

The OPP reported that GTA-area highways were slippery at 6 a.m. Monday morning and warned motorists to drive according to conditions.

The TTC said Monday that several of its bus routes in the north and west parts of the city were holding in place due to icy road conditions.

In Brampton, a crash closed all lanes of Highway 410 southbound at Highway 7/Queen Street East.

On Finch Avenue West, icy conditions forced the closure of the roadway between Dufferin and Bathurst streets until 10:30 a.m.

Environment Canada ended its freezing rain warning for Toronto, Halton, Mississauga and Brampton at 10 a.m.