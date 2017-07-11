

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 407 in Milton are closed and one man was taken to hospital ORNGE air ambulance after a car and a tractor trailer collided on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound 407 near Winston Churchill Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

ORNGE spokesperson James MacDonald says one male was trapped in a damaged vehicle. The victim was extricated and flown to a hospital for treatment.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the victim, believed to be an elderly male, is in serious condition.

Schmidt said the tractor trailer burst into flames after the collision and had to be extinguished by firefighters.

Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 will be closed for “some time.”