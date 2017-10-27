

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 have been closed near Cambridge following a fatal collision involving two transport trucks and a dump truck.

It happened on the highway near Cedar Creek Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Crews were working to extricate a person who was trapped following the collision but that person succumbed to their injuries on scene.

“Firefighters were on the scene trying to extricate the injured and an ambulance was on the ground waiting to transport but sadly that is not the case,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

The eastbound lanes are currently closed at Cedar Creek Road.

Schmidt told CP24 that there is an “unbelievable amount of damage” from the collision. He said that it will likely take “most of the day” to clean up the highway and complete the investigation at the scene.

The cause of the collision has not been determined but Schmidt said driver inattention could be a factor.

“I am not sure the circumstances yet but it was rush hour traffic and in a construction area as well, so like the commissioner (OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes) said yesterday at a press conference regarding recent truck fatalities, driver inattention is at its worst and this could potentially be something similar to what we have seen in the past,” he said.