

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been pronounced dead following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Port Hope on Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer was travelling eastbound near County Road 28 at around 10 p.m. when it collided with two other eastbound vehicles that were slowing down due to construction ahead.

The collision in turn sparked a fire, which consumed most of the tractor trailer.

The highway was initially closed in both directions between Toronto Road in Port Hope and Burnham Street in Cobourg, however the westbound lanes were reopened early Friday morning after smoke that had caused poor visibility in the area dissipated.

The eastbound lanes remain closed at County Road 28 and OPP say the closure will remain in effect for most of the day as crews from the Ministry of Transportation repave a stretch of roadway that was damaged in the fire.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are currently on scene and are expected to remain there for several hours.