

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with murder after her 11-day-old daughter died from an methamphetamine overdose.

Police got a call on March 29 of a baby not breathing at a residence near 72 Street and 83 Avenue.

The medical examiner's office contacted police on April 6 after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Michelle Rice was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police spokesman Scott Pattison said Rice has a young son who is unharmed and staying with his biological father. He added he didn't know if the man was the father of the baby girl as well.

Pattison said it's not known exactly how the baby ingested the drug, but ruled out breast-feeding.

"From what the medical examiner and our understanding of that level of methamphetamine, it couldn't have been administered in that lethal dose through a woman's breast milk specifically," he said.

Homicide detectives would also like to speak with several other people who visited the residence in the 11 days prior to the baby's death.

Investigators are asking anyone that was at the house on or after March 18 to contact police.