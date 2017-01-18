Eighth suspect charged in London homicide
A London Police Service cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:46PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont. say they've arrested an outstanding suspect in a recent homicide.
Police said last week they were hunting for 41-year-old William Tombs in connection with the death of 24-year-old Matthew Perry.
They allege Perry and one other victim were kidnapped and Perry later died after falling from a height.
Tombs is one of eight people now facing charges in connection with the death.
His seven charges include manslaughter, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.
The other seven accused are facing nearly three dozen charges between them.