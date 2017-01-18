

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont. say they've arrested an outstanding suspect in a recent homicide.

Police said last week they were hunting for 41-year-old William Tombs in connection with the death of 24-year-old Matthew Perry.

They allege Perry and one other victim were kidnapped and Perry later died after falling from a height.

Tombs is one of eight people now facing charges in connection with the death.

His seven charges include manslaughter, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

The other seven accused are facing nearly three dozen charges between them.