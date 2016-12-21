

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An El Al Airlines flight departing from Pearson International Airport last night was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue was reported on the plane.

In a written statement emailed to CTV News, Natalie Moncur, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, confirmed that an El Al plane destined for Tel Aviv returned to the Toronto airport shortly after takeoff.

In a written statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline said engine failure was discovered after takeoff.

The 210 passengers on board the flight were taken to hotels and they will be on a new flight Wednesday night, the statement continued.

“The plane has landed safely and emergency services were on scene to meet the air craft,” Moncur said Tuesday night. “All passengers are safe and deplaned at the gate.”