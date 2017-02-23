

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly male driver has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after he crashed into the side of a grocery store in Vaughan on Thursday morning.

Police say that the victim was behind the wheel of a vehicle near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road when he drove into the wall of a Sobeys at around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was without vital signs at the scene and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to collide with the building, however police say it is possible that he suffered some sort of medical episode while behind the wheel.