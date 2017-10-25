

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An elderly man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.

The man was struck on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent at around 8:20 a.m.

York Regional Police initially described his injuries as serious, but later said they may be life-threatening.

Bristol Road is expected to be shut down for a time as police investigate.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.