Elderly man critically injured after being struck in Newmarket
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:40AM EDT
An elderly man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.
The man was struck on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent at around 8:20 a.m.
York Regional Police initially described his injuries as serious, but later said they may be life-threatening.
Bristol Road is expected to be shut down for a time as police investigate.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.