

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 74-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old woman has non-life threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Malvern overnight.

Police say that the elderly victim was travelling in a red van near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road at around midnight when he collided with an SUV operated by the female victim.

The man was pronounced dead on scene while the woman was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision but say that charges are not likely.