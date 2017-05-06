Elderly man dies in head-on crash in Malvern
The two vehicles involved in a deadly head-on crash in Malvern at around midnight are shown. A 74-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. (John Hanley)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 6:24AM EDT
A 74-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old woman has non-life threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Malvern overnight.
Police say that the elderly victim was travelling in a red van near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road at around midnight when he collided with an SUV operated by the female victim.
The man was pronounced dead on scene while the woman was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision but say that charges are not likely.