

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





An 84-year-old man with “significant health problems” who went missing for more than 24 hours in Thornhill has been found safe.

York Regional Police had set up a command post in the neighbourhood where the senior citizen lived and was last seen.

He was found shortly after noon Tuesday in the Toronto area.

Cornelis Meoko was last seen Monday at 9:30 a.m. when he left his home at Green Lane and Bayview Avenue.

His family had said they had not heard from him. Police said the man has now been reunited with his family.

Police were particularly concerned yesterday as scorching temperatures prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning. The heat alert has since been cancelled.