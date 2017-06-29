Elderly man found dead in Whitby senior’s residence, wife found with stab wounds
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:34PM EDT
An elderly man is dead and his wife has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds following some sort of altercation at a senior’s residence in Whitby on Thursday morning.
Durham police were called to the residence on Anderson Street near Taunton Road at around 5:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an 89-year—old man deceased. His 89-year-old wife, meanwhile, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital.
Police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but “don’t believe there is any foul play involved” at this time.