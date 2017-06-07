

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly man using a electric scooter was struck by a Brampton Transit bus on Wednesday afternoon after he fell into the roadway, police say.

The collision happened near Main Street and Nanwood Drive at around 2:45 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to hospital with serious possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Ornge.

It remains unclear what caused the man to fall into the roadway.