

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man is in hospital this morning in serious condition after a fire at an apartment building in Toronto’s Briar Hill neighbourhood.

The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. inside the bedroom of a unit on the eighth floor of a highrise building on Marlee Avenue, near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Fire officials say crews found an injured 93-year-old man inside the unit.

“They had to break in,” Platoon Chief Karl Betlem told reporters at the scene. “(The) patient was unconscious when they got to him but they brought him out and revived him.”

His injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening but paramedics later said that the man suffered minor smoke inhalation.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition due to underlying health issues.

Toronto Fire investigators are on the way to the scene to probe the cause of the blaze.