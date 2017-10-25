

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An elderly man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.

The 83-year-old man was struck on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent at around 8:20 a.m.

York Regional Police described his injuries as life-threatening following the incident, but later said his condition had improved in hospital.

Bristol Road was shut down for a time as police investigated.

The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.