Elderly man seriously injured after being struck in Newmarket
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 5:35PM EDT
An elderly man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket.
The 83-year-old man was struck on Bristol Road, near Doris Crescent at around 8:20 a.m.
York Regional Police described his injuries as life-threatening following the incident, but later said his condition had improved in hospital.
Bristol Road was shut down for a time as police investigated.
The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.