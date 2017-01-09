

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 85-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a home in Toronto’s Black Creek neighbourhood.

It happened on New Year’s Day at around 2:12 p.m. in a driveway on Bimini Crescent, located near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.

According to police, the man was attempting to exit his vehicle when he was struck by the car door as the vehicle reversed.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).