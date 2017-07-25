

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Scarborough Golf Club Road, south of Lawrence Avenue East.

According to police, an 83-year-old man was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a northbound Honda Civic.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police confirmed Tuesday that he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police have not said whether the 29-year-old driver of the Honda Civic will face any charges.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the collision to contact police at 1-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).