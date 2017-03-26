Elderly man who went missing in North York found deceased
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 9:34AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 26, 2017 10:34AM EDT
Police say a missing senior last seen in North York has been located deceased.
A command post was set up on Sunday morning in the area of Don Mills Road and Duncan Mills Road, near Hwy. 401, as police and family searched for the elderly man, who went missing Saturday morning.
Police later confirmed that the man was found deceased on Sunday morning.
Foul play is not suspected in the case.