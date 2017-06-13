

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





An elderly man visiting from Vancouver has been found safe after being reported missing in Richmond Hill, York police say.

David Han, 73, headed out Monday around 4 p.m. and when he failed to return to the area, he was reported missing.

York Regional Police say Han was found "in good health" at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He has been reunited with his family.

Han is described as being Korean, five-foot-10 and 170 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, brown jacket, grey pants and black shoes. He was also sporting glasses with a red plastic frame.

Police in York Region are also looking for another missing elderly male from Thornhill but authorities say they don’t believe the two cases are connected.