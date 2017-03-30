

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 78-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a van reversing out of a driveway in Richmond Hill last week.

York Regional Police say they were called to Elgin Mills Road West, just east of Bathurst Street, at 2:20 p.m. on March 23 for a report of a collision.

The woman was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition. She succumbed to her injuries days later.

The 39-year-old man behind the wheel of the 2011 Toyota Sienna was not injured.

Investigators say the driver was reversing out of the driveway of a home on Elgin Mills Road when he struck the woman, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).